@WildcatReport

Jaylen Henderson had received 20 scholarship offers before getting one from Northwestern on Friday, so this was nothing new.

But the offer from the Wildcats was a big one says the three-star quarterback from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade. It was his very first from a Power Five program, a milestone for the southpaw signal caller.

"Receiving my first P5 offer means everything to me and my family," said Henderson by text message. "It's a big deal and I'm grateful!"

We talked to the player they call J-Money about his recruiting picture and his thoughts about the Wildcats.