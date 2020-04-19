@WildcatReport

Northwestern offer 'a big deal' for QB Jaylen Henderson
Jaylen Henderson had received 20 scholarship offers before getting one from Northwestern on Friday, so this was nothing new.
But the offer from the Wildcats was a big one says the three-star quarterback from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade. It was his very first from a Power Five program, a milestone for the southpaw signal caller.
"Receiving my first P5 offer means everything to me and my family," said Henderson by text message. "It's a big deal and I'm grateful!"
We talked to the player they call J-Money about his recruiting picture and his thoughts about the Wildcats.
