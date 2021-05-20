Class of 2022 point guard Ben Shtolzberg doesn't think he's in a position to name favorites yet, but his actions would tell you that Northwestern is one of the top contenders to land the 6-foot-4 Southern California guard. He already has an official visit scheduled to Rutgers in June and is close to nailing down a date for a trip to Evanston.

"(Northwestern) was a big one," Shtolzberg said. "It was one of my first high-major offers. It was really exciting, having the opportunity to go to a school like Northwestern, and an opportunity to play basketball, do what I love, there. It doesn't really get better than that."