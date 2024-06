Northwestern just offered Josiah Sanders on May 24, but the Wildcats have already made a strong impression on the 6-foot-4 point guard from Denver (Colo.) Colorado Prep.

"It's really a great opportunity from a great school," the athletic lefty said. "It's reassurance that I've been doing the right things, on and off the court, and motivation to keep going."

Read more about Sanders and his offer in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!