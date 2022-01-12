Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day defensive tackle Terry Simmons Jr. picked up his first Power Five offer from Northwestern earlier this month.

Simmons Jr. is an imposing, 305-pound presence in the middle of the defensive line, and with NU fielding the worst run defense in the Big Ten in 2021, he's high on the Cats' priority list for the class of 2023.

We caught up with Simmons to get his reaction to the Wildcat offer.