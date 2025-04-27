Northwestern offer a moment that local 2027 OL Luke Injaychock won't forget

Northwestern worked the old fashioned way to offer local 2027 offensive lineman Luke Injaychock from LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy.

Head coach David Braun got in touch with Injaychock's head coach, the legendary Tim Racki, who relayed to Injaychock that NU's head man was looking for him. Injaychock got the call later with his family.

"My Mom and Dad were right next to me. They were so proud, and it was a moment I won’t forget," he wrote via direct message. "The offer means a lot. Being so close to Chicago, I have developed relationships with NU since I arrived at Naz, including attending camps and visiting practice.

"The timing was unexpected, but it’s an offer I really wanted and have actively worked towards."

