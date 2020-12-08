Christian Winborne had a little extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

It was just the day before that the 6-foot-2 lead guard prospect from Baltimore (Md.) Gilman received an offer from Northwestern. Winborne said he didn't see it coming, even if he had been talking to Wildcat coaches for "a little while."

We talked to the Rivals150 three-star prospect about his interest in the Wildcats and a couple Northwestern athletes who could have an impact on his decision.