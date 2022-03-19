Northwestern offer 'a pleasant surprise' for 3-star DE Will Heldt
It was a banner week for Carmel (Ind.) High School players at Northwestern last week as two Greyhound players picked up scholarship offers on spring practice visits.
The first was three-star defensive end Will Heldt, who got his offer on Thursday, March 10. His teammate, three-star safety Winston Berglund, collected his offer when he visited two days later.
Heldt said the offer was "a pleasant surprise." He and his parents were in a meeting with Pat Fitzgerald, and the head coach just "sort of threw it out there."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news