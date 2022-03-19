It was a banner week for Carmel (Ind.) High School players at Northwestern last week as two Greyhound players picked up scholarship offers on spring practice visits.

The first was three-star defensive end Will Heldt, who got his offer on Thursday, March 10. His teammate, three-star safety Winston Berglund, collected his offer when he visited two days later.

Heldt said the offer was "a pleasant surprise." He and his parents were in a meeting with Pat Fitzgerald, and the head coach just "sort of threw it out there."