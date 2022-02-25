When Joshua Fussell saw Northwestern cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith's name pop up on his cell phone last Friday, he didn't think much of it. He figured it would be just another FaceTime call to check in on him.

But it turned out that this was no ordinary call. Smith offered the three-star cornerback from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West a scholarship.

"I was a little surprised because it was a routine FaceTime call with coach Smith, but definitely excited for my future with them," said Fussell.