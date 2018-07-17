Northwestern is recruiting with at least four scholarships for the 2019 class. With Jordan Ash, Vic Law, Dererk Pardon and graduate transfer Ryan Taylor leaving the program after the upcoming season, the Wildcats are looking for a lead guard, a wing, a big and a best available.

The player they are targeting for the all-important lead guard spot is three-star Maceo Austin of Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic and the ITPS Wildcats AAU program. He picked up an offer on Sunday from head coach Chris Collins after his performance at the Adidas Gauntlet in New York City last weekend.

We caught up with Austin to get the inside scoop on his thoughts about Northwestern and his recruiting picture.