The latest offer in Northwestern's pursuit of edge rushers is Jonah Hayes, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound, defensive end from Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller.

"It feels good," Hayes said. "It's nice to get another opportunity to play at a high level...

"[Head coach David Braun] seems like a nice guy that truly cares about his players."

Northwestern is the third Power Four team to offer Hayes since April.

Read more about Hayes' offer in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!