Michael Diatta just committed to Virginia a couple weeks ago and still considers himself a 2021 Cavalier pledge.

But the three-star defensive end said that an offer from Northwestern last Friday is one that he owes it to himself to explore.

"Yeah I’m still committed to UVA, but Northwestern is a good football program playing in a tough Big Ten league," said the standout from Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge. "They’ve been dominating so far and they just beat the 10th-ranked team in the nation. It’s most definitely an opportunity I have to at least consider."

