Isaiah Bruce is a unique recruit for Northwestern for a couple reasons.

For one, he hails from Lena, Ill., a tiny town in northwestern Illinois that is far off the beaten path for college recruiters, and he plays football in Class 1A, the smallest designation in the state. Secondly, he is an Iowa commit, having pledged the Hawkeyes in November, and Northwestern rarely recruits, let alone offers, a committed prospect.

But the three-star 2020 defensive lineman expressed interest in the Wildcats and is now contemplating taking a visit to Evanston. We’ve got Bruce’s story.