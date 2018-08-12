It’s been a good summer for Robbie Beran. Very good.

The three-star forward from Richmond (Va.) Collgiate has seen his total number of offers balloon to 37 with his strong play for Team Richmond Garner Road this summer. Fifteen of those schools offered since the beginning of the July open period.

“It’s nice to have coaches calling me,” he said.

One of the most recent schools to extend an offer to the versatile 6-foot-9, 210-pounder is Northwestern. Assistant coach Emmanuel Dildy started talking to Beran in mid-July and head coach Chris Collins offered him after seeing him play in Las Vegas.

