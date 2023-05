Dashun Reeder became the first player to earn an offer from new running backs coach Chris Foster last week.

Reeder, a 6-foot, 175-pound running back from Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church, was excited by the offer and the validation of all the hard work he's put in over the years.

"The offer means the world to me," he said. "Especially knowing that a good program like Northwestern is looking at me."

