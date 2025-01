Northwestern offered 2026 tight end PJ MacFarlane on Jan. 21 to become the 15th program in the running for the 6-foot-5 three-star prospect from Ohio.

"Northwestern is a great school with great academics," MacFarlane said. "The opportunity to get a degree from there and play big-time college football in the Big Ten is really exciting."

Read more about MacFarlane and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!