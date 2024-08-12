Northwestern entered the arms race for Port Huron (Mich.) Northern tight end Lincoln Watkins with an offer on August 8.

The four-star tight end has more than 20 schools on his offer list, including many bluebloods, but he says that the Wildcats have shot right to the top among his favorites.

"For me, they're right at the top, 100%," said Watkins. "It's one we've been waiting on."

Watkins matches the type of versatile athlete the Wildcats have targeted at tight end, playing six different positions for PHN in the 2023 season. He also competed for the Huskies' track and field team this spring.

