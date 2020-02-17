@WildcatReport

Kajiya Hollawayne says he was shocked to get an offer from Northwestern a couple weeks ago. Not surprised. Not caught off guard. Shocked.

"It just came out of nowhere," he said.

The three-star 2021 prospect from San Jacinto (Calif.) will tell you that he knew hardly anything about the Northwestern program when he got an offer, and that he doesn't know much more now.

But what he knows is enough for him to plan to visit NU this spring, most likely for an official visit.