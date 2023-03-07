Idrys Cotton has only played offensive line for one season, but his passion for the position is palpable.

"There's no greater feeling than laying out someone and they can't do anything about it," Cotton said. "Just absolutely being able to throw someone."

That's the kind of mentality that Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson loves to hear, and he extended the 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior guard an offer last week.

Cotton, who plays for Canton (Mich.) Plymouth is right in Anderson's wheelhouse. The Wildcats' offensive line coach has a long pattern of stealing some of the best and brightest Michigan linemen out from under the noses of the state schools and other Big Ten powers. He plans to make Cotton the next in line.

Read more about Cotton, who will visit Northwestern this week, in this premium WildcatReport story.