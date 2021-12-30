Joshua Manning knows that Northwestern doesn't give out a lot of scholarship offers. So when the three-star 2023 wide receiver from Lee's Summit (Mo.) received one from the Wildcats on Dec. 24, he felt like he was opening a present a little early.

"I was very happy and honored to get the offer and it felt like a early Christmas gift," said Manning.

