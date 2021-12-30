Northwestern offer was an 'early Christmas gift' for 2023 WR Joshua Manning
Joshua Manning knows that Northwestern doesn't give out a lot of scholarship offers. So when the three-star 2023 wide receiver from Lee's Summit (Mo.) received one from the Wildcats on Dec. 24, he felt like he was opening a present a little early.
"I was very happy and honored to get the offer and it felt like a early Christmas gift," said Manning.
WildcatReport talked to Manning about his offer from the Wildcats and his recruiting picture in this premium recruiting story.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news