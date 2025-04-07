Northwestern offer was no surprise for 2026 LB Brayden Reilly

Three-star 2026 LB Brayden Reilly wasn't surprised to get an offer from Northwestern on Saturday. In fact, he told WildcatReport on Friday that he thought head coach David Braun was going to offer him "today or tomorrow."

But that didn't minimize the impact that receiving the offer had on Reilly. It was a big deal, even if it was his 17th offer.

Why?

"Northwestern has been a top school since I started realizing I could play college football...," he said. "It's definitely at the top of my list."

