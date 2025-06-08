Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 8, 2025
Northwestern offer was 'very special' for 2027 QB Cooper Newman
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern entered the arms race for rocket-armed 2027 quarterback Cooper Newman from Sevierville (Tenn.) County with an offer on June 5, his 10th.

"I found out about the offer on a phone call with [head] coach [David] Braun," Newman wrote via DM. "I was super excited to know that I was the type of player that they look for for their offense."

Read more about Newman, his offer and his upcoming visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In