@WildcatReport

Sometimes, things you have to wait for are sweeter than things you get right away.

That’s why Ceyair Wright says receiving an offer from Northwestern on Wednesday “meant a lot” to him. He’s been talking to Wildcat coaches since last May and even visited Evanston last December, when he made the long trip from southern California to Chicago.

You might see Wright’s credentials and wonder why it took Northwestern so long to offer the Los Angeles Loyola product. He’s a four-star athlete ranked as the No. 119 player in the nation by Rivals. He’s got 26 other scholarship offers already. And, with a 3.7 GPA and 1350 SAT score, there’s no question he qualified academically.

But Wright says that the time it took for Northwestern to extend him a scholarship offer didn’t bother him at all. In fact, it’s one of the reasons he likes the Wildcat program as much as he does.