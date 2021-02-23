Selah Brown had to wait a year to get his offer from Northwestern. So when he finally received one from defensive line coach Marty Long last week, Brown felt like it was a big event.

"I was really excited," he said. "Their recruiting is different. The process is long because they really get to know the player."

The four-star 2022 defensive end from Louisville (Ky.) Male had already received 19 other offers by the time Northwestern's came in, so you might think that the lengthy wait might turn him off to the Wildcats.

Nothing could be further from the truth. He says it's a positive in Northwestern's favor.