@WildcatReport

Northwestern offer worth the wait for RB LaVell Wright
LaVell Wright describes himself as a "physical but patient running back." He has certainly demonstrated that patience in the recruiting process.
Northwestern first started contacting the three-star all-purpose back from Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin midway through his sophomore year. But the Wildcats didn't offer him until Monday, more than a year later.
Wright didn't mind the wait at all.
"I was very excited, getting an offer from a top academic school is always a blessing," he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news