@WildcatReport

LaVell Wright describes himself as a "physical but patient running back." He has certainly demonstrated that patience in the recruiting process.

Northwestern first started contacting the three-star all-purpose back from Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin midway through his sophomore year. But the Wildcats didn't offer him until Monday, more than a year later.

Wright didn't mind the wait at all.

"I was very excited, getting an offer from a top academic school is always a blessing," he said.