Northwestern offered Tristen Brown from Houston (Tex.) Lamar last week as new wide receivers coach Armon Binns continues his national approach to bringing in his first group of receivers.

"He really cares about this recruiting class," Brown said. "He mentioned that this is his first recruiting class, and it has to be a special one."

Northwestern's offer is his fifth, and his first outside of the South. The Wildcats will face off with the high-powered offense of Texas Tech, fellow academic power Vanderbilt, UTSA and Tulsa as they try to bring in the 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout.

