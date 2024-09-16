Northwestern offers 2026 CPL star WR Nasir Rankin

in other news
Northwestern 'high up there' for 2026 WR Jude Hall after offer
Northwestern offered 2026 three-star WR Jude Hall as his recruitment picks up steam.
Braun's quarterback change is all about 'valuing the football'
David Braun announced at his weekly presser that Jack Lausch would replace Mike Wright as the starting quarterback.
Recruit Roundup: O'Brien throws four TDs, Preckel scores three
2025 TE Robby Preckel's trio of touchdowns helped lead to a 35-0 romp. Here's this week's Roundup.
Jack Lausch to start at quarterback vs. Eastern Illinois
Jack Lausch will replace Mike Wright as Northwestern's starting QB against EIU on Saturday.
The 3-2-1 going into Week 3
Here are 3 things we learned, 2 questions we're asking and 1 prediction about the future as NU gets ready for EIU.
in other news
Northwestern 'high up there' for 2026 WR Jude Hall after offer
Northwestern offered 2026 three-star WR Jude Hall as his recruitment picks up steam.
Braun's quarterback change is all about 'valuing the football'
David Braun announced at his weekly presser that Jack Lausch would replace Mike Wright as the starting quarterback.
Recruit Roundup: O'Brien throws four TDs, Preckel scores three
2025 TE Robby Preckel's trio of touchdowns helped lead to a 35-0 romp. Here's this week's Roundup.
Northwestern entered the recruitment of one of the Chicago Public League's top prospects, Morgan Park athlete Nasir Rankin, with an offer on Sept. 11.
The Wildcats offered Rankin at wide receiver and the local star was thrilled.
"It felt great," he said. "Northwestern is very close to home, it's a very smart school and it's definitely somewhere I've been wanting to get offered by for a long time."
Northwestern will compete with a litter of fellow Big Ten programs for Rankin's commitment.
Read more about his impression of Northwestern, his already stellar season at Morgan Park, his recruitment and more in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!