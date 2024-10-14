Northwestern offers 2026 guard Justin Curry II on campus visit

in other news
Northwestern's 'love at first sight' helped make Tre Singleton a Wildcat
Being the first offer and first official visit were both big reasons that star wing Singleton became a Wildcat.
Northwestern makes a statement by landing 2025 F Tre Singleton
Northwestern beat out Purdue, Notre Dame, Louisville and others for 6-8 2025 wing Tre Singleton.
2026 four-star safety Marcello Vitti returns to NU for gameday visit
Four-star Mich. safety Marcello Vitti says Northwestern will "definitely" be among his finalists.
Northwestern PFF grades analysis vs. Indiana
Breaking down Northwestern's PFF grades from their 41-24 loss to Indiana.
Braun rallies Northwestern to face Maryland on short rest
Head coach David Braun talks about losing two straight, Carmine Bastone, defense, Xander Mueller and more.
Northwestern added two commitments to its Class of 2025 in the last 10 days, but the Wildcats have their eyes on 2026 at the same time.
Head coach Chris Collins and his staff hosted 2026 guard prospect Justin Curry II from Noblesville (Ind.) for a visit on Oct. 5, when the Wildcats football team played Indiana, and offered him the same day.
"It was great," said the 6-foot-4 Curry. "I felt welcomed by coach [Bryant] McIntosh, Coach Collins and the rest of the staff... Apparently my parents knew [about the offer] a little bit before, but it took me a bit by surprise."
It was Curry's first offer from a Big Ten program as his recruitment is drawing more and more interest from high-major programs. Read more about Currry's offer and visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscriber's only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!
