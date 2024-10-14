Northwestern offers 2026 guard Justin Curry II on campus visit

Northwestern added two commitments to its Class of 2025 in the last 10 days, but the Wildcats have their eyes on 2026 at the same time.

Head coach Chris Collins and his staff hosted 2026 guard prospect Justin Curry II from Noblesville (Ind.) for a visit on Oct. 5, when the Wildcats football team played Indiana, and offered him the same day.

"It was great," said the 6-foot-4 Curry. "I felt welcomed by coach [Bryant] McIntosh, Coach Collins and the rest of the staff... Apparently my parents knew [about the offer] a little bit before, but it took me a bit by surprise."

It was Curry's first offer from a Big Ten program as his recruitment is drawing more and more interest from high-major programs.