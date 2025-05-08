Premium content
Published May 8, 2025
Northwestern offers 2026 RB Sean Morris II, sets OV within the same week
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

It has been a whirlwind week for Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola running back Sean Morris II.

He was offered by Northwestern on May 6, set his official visit on May 7, and will visit Evanston for the first time on May 9.

"It was an amazing feeling when I got [the offer]," Morris said. "[Running backs] coach [Aristotle Thompson] came up to my school beforehand and walked me through the whole process of what they do in their running back room to develop players...[Northwestern is] kind of the best of both worlds as far as academics and athletics."

