Northwestern offers 2026 TE and Missouri state champ Jack Utz

After signing tight end Robby Preckel from Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette in the Class of 2025, Northwestern and tight ends coach Paul Creighton are going back to the Missouri well and offering tight end Jack Utz from Platte County.

The Wildcats offered Utz in late November, though he held off on the announcement until after his season with Platte County was over. That focus paid off, as Utz helped the Pirates complete an undefeated run to Missouri's Class 5 state title.

"I actually found out [about the offer] at my girlfriend's birthday dinner two weeks ago," Utz said. "I waited to post until after the playoffs but I was super excited. Northwestern is a great school."

Read more about Utz and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!