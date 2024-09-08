Northwestern sent out a salvo of offers last week and one of the first ones to go public was four-star wide receiver Connor Salmin from Purcelville (Va.) Woodgrove.

The Wildcats' offer is the 25th of Salmin's recruitment, but the 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver was still ecstatic about the opportunity.

"It was awesome," he said. "I was on the phone with [head coach David] Braun and we were on the phone after my practice for about 20 minutes and he offered me."

