It's funny how recruiting works out sometimes.

Northwestern thought it had enough safeties for its 2022 class with three commitments on board. Then Trevon Howard decommitted from the Wildcats on Halloween. Three days later, on Nov. 3, Miguel Mitchell decommitted from Vanderbilt.

Finally, on Sunday, Northwestern offered Mitchell, a three-star prospect from Oxford (Ala.).

What are the Wildcats chances of landing Mitchell? We caught up with him to find out.

