Northwestern this week became the latest school to offer four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, the No. 59 player in the country for the 2026 class.

The fast-rising 6-foot-5 prospect from White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac is already one of the most sought-after prospects in New York, with 17 total offers. Northwestern represents his ninth offer from a high-major conference and is thus far the only Big Ten program on his list.