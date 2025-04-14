Northwestern offers hometown 2027 WR Justin Johnson

Sophomore wide receiver Justin Johnson from Evanston (Ill.) Township didn't have to look far for his first offer from a college program. Head coach David Braun extended him a scholarship offer on his visit to nearby Northwestern on April 10.

"It's definitely good, and it's close to home," Johnson said. "I can come by whenever to see the facilities and talk to the coaches. It's such a good resource to be nearby."

