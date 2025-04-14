Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 14, 2025
Northwestern offers hometown 2027 WR Justin Johnson
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Sophomore wide receiver Justin Johnson from Evanston (Ill.) Township didn't have to look far for his first offer from a college program. Head coach David Braun extended him a scholarship offer on his visit to nearby Northwestern on April 10.

"It's definitely good, and it's close to home," Johnson said. "I can come by whenever to see the facilities and talk to the coaches. It's such a good resource to be nearby."

Read more about Johnson's offer in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In