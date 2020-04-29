@WildcatReport

The best word to describe Texas prospect Devean Deal is intriguing.

Deal plays the unusual combination of defensive end and wide receiver at Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest. His offer list is an eclectic mix of Ivy League, FCS, service academy and Power Five schools. He's 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and, judging my his family, might have quite a bit of growing to do.

Northwestern just offered Deal on Tuesday as a defensive end, and we talked to him about his interest in the Wildcats and where he stands in his recruiting process.