Published Nov 5, 2024
Northwestern offers PWOs to a pair of Ohio linebackers
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern is looking to continue to bolster its incoming class as it enters its bye week, and extended a pair of preferred walkon opportunities last week to linebackers Lincoln Creager and Mikey Young.

The two players fit a similar mold as long, rangy tweeners that could play linebacker, nickel or safety at the next level. They also share the same home state of Ohio: Creager plays for Hamlin Patrick Henry, Young for Sandusky Perkins.

Both players said it was exciting to get an offer from a Big Ten program, and Young, a Harvard commit, called it both "shocking" and "awesome."

Read about these two potential walkons and their recruitments in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

