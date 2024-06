Northwestern reached down into Cajun country and offered Mandeville (La.) running back Nate Sheppard on June 7.

"It feels good," said Sheppard about the offer. "High academic school with good football, it's always good to get another offer."

Academics are a priority for Sheppard, who has taken a visit to Duke. He has other visits planned to Cal and Pitt.

