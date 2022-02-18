Northwestern doesn't know whether Jordan Sanford will be a cornerback or safety should he become a Wildcat. Coaches just know they want him on their team.

The three-star 2023 athlete from Arlington (Tex.) Timberview picked up one of a flurry of offers that went out from Northwestern on Thursday. Ask him whether it's for cornerback or safety and his response hints at the versatility that could make him a valuable piece for a college secondary.

"Either or," he said.