Northwestern’s basketball official visits in the fall are scheduled on weekends with home football games. David Roddy picked a doozy of a weekend for his official to Evanston last weekend.

The three-star forward from St. Paul (Minn.) Breck was in the stands to watch Northwestern rally from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to claim a wild 34-31 overtime win over Nebraska.

Even though Roddy was thoroughly entertained by the thrilling contest, that wasn’t the real reason he was there. He was there with his mother to get a closer look at the school and program he has among his top three for basketball.

