Northwestern official checks the boxes for Roddy
Northwestern’s basketball official visits in the fall are scheduled on weekends with home football games. David Roddy picked a doozy of a weekend for his official to Evanston last weekend.
The three-star forward from St. Paul (Minn.) Breck was in the stands to watch Northwestern rally from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to claim a wild 34-31 overtime win over Nebraska.
Even though Roddy was thoroughly entertained by the thrilling contest, that wasn’t the real reason he was there. He was there with his mother to get a closer look at the school and program he has among his top three for basketball.
Find out what the versatile 6-foot-5 point forward had to say about his official visit experience in this WildcatReport story.
Had a fun time in Evanston this weekend at Northwestern for my official. Thank you to Coach Collins and the rest of the coaching staff for having me.✊🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/L1SCqXW5Sw— David Roddy (@droddy22) October 15, 2018
