@WildcatReport

Jordan Butler stood out on his official visit to Northwestern over the weekend. And not just because he is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.

The Wildcats hosted four official visitors on campus from Friday until Sunday, and Butler was the only one who wasn't already a Northwestern 2020 commitment. Not only that, but Buter is currently committed to another program: Vanderbilt.

Northwestern reached out to the three-star defensive tackle from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy last month, and he picked up an offer on Nov. 21. So he took his official visit to Evanston to find out what the program had to offer and see if it might be a better fit than Vandy's.

The big question, then, is, did Northwestern do enough to flip Butler from Vanderbilt? We talked to him about his experience.