@WildcatReport

Northwestern put its best foot forward this weekend on Ty Berry's official visit.

Wildcat coaches see Berry as their lead guard for the 2020 class. They are putting the full-court press on the 6-foot-3 Rivals150 prospect from Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy after losing four-star guard Joe Bamisile to a decommitment at the end of July.

Berry spent three days with his family on Northwestern's campus. They met coaches, players and academic advisers. They watched practice. They toured the campus and facilities. They were generally wined and dined by everyone in the program.

So what did Berry think about his experience? We talked to him about his impressions.