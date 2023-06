Northwestern was already a favorite for wide receiver Brett Eskildsen when he arrived in Evanston last Friday.

The speedy Texan just received his offer from the Wildcats on May 24, and he had high expectations for his first official visit. The program managed to exceed them over the next two-plus days, delivering a visit experience he rated a 10 on a scale of 1-10.

"Northwestern was already very high on my list and this visit confirmed that it was a place I could definitely see myself at!" said Eskildsen, who has ran a 10.7-second 100-meter dash.

We talked to Eskildsen about his visit and where things stand moving forward in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.