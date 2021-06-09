Fisher Anderson had no idea what to expect from his Northwestern official visit last weekend.

It wasn't only the first official visit for the four-star offensive lineman from Franklin (Tenn.). It was his first "live" visit of any kind, since the NCAA just lifted a 15-month recruiting dead period.

"There were a lot of firsts," he said about his experience.

So when you ask Anderson to rate his visit, he hesitates to do so, rightfully claiming that he has nothing to compare it to as of yet. But he knows that he accomplished his objectives and that Northwestern established a mark that the other schools on his visit itinerary will have to beat.

And it won't be easy. "It was pretty impressive," he said.