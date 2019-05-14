Northwestern is expected to host 16 official visitors this weekend, including seven of its top 2020 prospects. One of those targets will be three-star cornerback Garnett Hollis.

The Friday-to-Sunday visit will be a first in a couple different ways for Hollis, a three-star cornerback from Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy. It will be his first official overall, as well as his first time on Northwestern's campus.

The tall Tennessee corner previews his visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

