Northwestern official will mark two firsts for 3-star CB Garnett Hollis
Northwestern is expected to host 16 official visitors this weekend, including seven of its top 2020 prospects. One of those targets will be three-star cornerback Garnett Hollis.
The Friday-to-Sunday visit will be a first in a couple different ways for Hollis, a three-star cornerback from Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy. It will be his first official overall, as well as his first time on Northwestern's campus.
The tall Tennessee corner previews his visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news