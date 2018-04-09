Some players play football for years to hone their skills and get an opportunity to play college football. Others seem born to play the game.

New Northwestern commit Dominick D’Antonio falls into the latter category.

As amazing as it sounds, the unranked offensive lineman from Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah played his first year of organized football last fall. By Week 7 of the 2017 season, he had his first scholarship offer. He eventually picked up 21 offers before committing to the Wildcats on Saturday after spring practice.

