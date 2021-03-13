WildcatReport - Northwestern only Big Ten school still waiting on first 2022 commit

We’ve been starting to get some questions about Northwestern’s 2022 class. Or, more specifically, Northwestern’s lack of a 2022 class.

It’s March 13, and the Wildcats don’t have a single commitment. They’ve been popping up on the short lists of several big-time, four-star 2022 prospects lately, but they haven’t yet received a verbal pledge from anyone.

In comparison, Ohio State has 11 commits, the most in the nation. Twenty schools in the country are already reporting five or more. In the Big Ten, Northwestern is the only school that has yet to receive a commitment.

So the questions being posed are understandable. Should fans be worried? Are the Wildcats far behind their usual pace? What does it all mean?

We took a look at the Wildcats’ first commits under head coach Pat Fitzgerald to answer some of those questions. The answers are no, yes and no, and nothing at all.

First and foremost, there is no reason to be concerned. When you get your first commit doesn’t really matter that much. It’s like getting your driver’s license: you can be the first in line at the DMV on the morning of your 16th birthday, or you can wait a month, six months or a year. It doesn’t really matter when you get it, as long as you get it.

The position where the date matters most is quarterback. Because most programs take just one, the earlier you get one, the better, before your top targets are all off the board. It's no coincidence that four of Fitzgerald's 15 first commitment have been quarterbacks.

Under Fitzgerald, Northwestern’s first commit has come as late as June 17 – but that was in 2010, when recruiting was much different than it is now and moved at a much slower pace.

You can see how much recruiting has accelerated over Fitzgerald’s 15-year tenure. In his first 10 classes in Evanston -- starting in 2007, his first full class -- he received his first commitment by March 13 just twice. But in every one of his five classes since, he had at least one verbal in the fold by this date.

In four of the last five classes, in fact, Northwestern got its first commitment before the end of the previous year -- more than 12 months before signing day. Similarly, the Wildcats had at least two players by this date in four of the last five cycles. (The earliest pledge was Sept. 17, and the most players committed by March 13 was four.)

Here’s the complete list of Northwestern’s first commitment under Fitzgerald. (The asterisks denote a commitment before the end of the previous year.)