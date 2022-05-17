Northwestern OV checks all the boxes for three-star Texas LB Justin Cryer

What was already a big weekend in Evanston could get even bigger.

Northwestern has already landed public commitments from from four of this past weekend's 18 official visitors, with a couple additional announcements waiting to be made public.

One of the next visitors to pull the trigger could be Texas native and linebacker Justin Cryer. Cryer described his visit as "an all-around great experience." He raved about everything from the facilities to the culture in the Wildcats' locker room.

We caught up with Cryer to see where his recruiting stands after a weekend in Evanston.