"I think this year, it's been a businesslike approach. Our guys expect to win...our guys, within our own walls, we expected to be here."

"It's a great thing for the program and the extra day of rest is huge," Collins said of the automatic berth to the quarterfinals. "I think our guys have a confidence to them, maybe last year was new territory. We were like 'Man, we've never done this before' and we're waiting until Friday.

However, having been in the same spot last season with many of the same players, the Wildcats know what to expect.

The Wildcats will play the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 5 Wisconsin, and the winner of No. 12 Maryland and No. 13 Rutgers. While Northwestern has been honed by an extraordinarily tough conference schedule, they finished just 2-2 against those three potential first-game foes, with tight road losses at Wisconsin and Rutgers balanced by an equally tight sweep of Maryland.

"By the time we play, we'll be one of eight teams that still have a chance to compete for a Big Ten Championship. We have to throw everything into that this weekend."

"We're going to take this weekend as its own entity," he said. "We're not even thinking about seeding, we'll figure that out on Sunday night [when the NCAA brackets are announced]. For us, it's about going to Minneapolis to have a chance to compete.

Northwestern likely sewed up their March Madness return with a definitive 90-66 win over Minnesota in the season finale to clinch this double-bye. But Collins is making sure his team is keeping its eye on the ball.

"I thought we were ready to play, that Penn State team was really on a tear," head coach Chris Collins said. "I didn't think we played poorly, I just think we played against a really good team and NCAA [Tournament]-quality opponent."

The Wildcats were in the same spot last season but dropped their first game to a red-hot 10th-seeded Penn State team that went on to play for the Big Ten championship.

EVANSTON-Northwestern basketball is preparing for the Big Ten Tournament and, for the second straight season, finished among the league's Top 4 teams to earn the coveted double bye straight to the quarterfinals.

Nicholson ruled out for conference tourney: If Northwestern is going to make a Cinderella run to a Big Ten conference title, they'll have to do it without center Matt Nicholson.

"Unfortunately, Matt Nicholson will be out this weekend," Collins said. "He's not at a level where he can get out and play yet. We'll have to see going forward going into next week if we can do something there."

Nicholson injured his foot against Iowa on March 2. He missed the rest of that game and the two games since.

Northwestern hasn't defined Nicholson's injury, designating it only as a foot injury. Collins has said that they will evaluate Nicholson for a possible return in a limited role for the NCAA Tournament, adding that they will make sure to prioritize his long-term health.

Shooting guard Ryan Langborg sprained his ankle against Michigan on Feb. 22, missing the next two games. He returned to play against Michigan State and then Minnesota while wearing a brace. The brace was still on for Langborg at practice, but Collins said having nearly a week off between games has helped him continue to heal.





All-Big Ten accolades: Buie and Brooks Barnhizer both picked up All-Big Ten honors this week.

Buie was named to the All-Big Ten first team, and was one of just two players who was voted unanimously, alongside Purdue center Zach Edey. Barnhizer was voted to the third team by the media, and the all-defensive team.

"It's awesome," Collins said. "So proud of both of those guys and to have a back-to-back first-team all-league guy is incredible.

"Quite frankly, and Zach Edey deserves Player of the Year, I'm not saying that, but in most Power Five leagues, Boo might have been Player of the Year. He's had that kind of year and been that impactful to our success."

Buie was voted first team by the media in 2023, too, and has taken his game to an even higher level this season. Buie has averaged more points (18.9) and assists (5.2),and fewer turnovers (2.2) than last season, while increasing his three-point efficiency from 31.8% to 43.1%.

Barnhizer has taken an even more pronounced leap, from Collins' beloved super sixth man to a staple starter. His minutes per game jumped from 24.2 to 36.4, second-most in the Big Ten behind only Buie, and his game took off. He averaged 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds on 43.6/36.9/75.6 splits.

"I'm super proud of Brooks," Collins said. "Everyone knew, with Chase [Audige] moving on, that Brooks needed to the the guy to step up and be that second guy, and he's embraced it."

Barnhizer may have been more excited by his all-defensive nod than making the third team. It gave him something to lord over Northwestern's assistant coach and defensive guru Chris Lowery.

"There are definitely a lot of places I can still grow but I was teasing him," Barnhizer said. "Yesterday, I was like, 'Maybe you can cut me some slack. I'm an all-defensive guy, right?'

"He said maybe, but I'd better keep getting better. But it was definitely a friendly conversation between me and C-Low. All those times you got on me, right? I can play a little bit of defense now, so it was fun."





Collins has no plans to leave Evanston anytime soon: Teams around the country are starting to take notice of the rebuild Collins has pulled off at Northwestern and, with the Wildcats poised to make their third NCAA Tournament in seven years, some offers might be coming in.

This morning, both ESPN and Sports Illustrated tabbed Collins as a name to watch on Louisville's shortlist for their head coach opening. Both lists were extensive, but Collins' name was there all the same. He quickly dispelled any whispers of a departure.

"My focus has always been being here," Collins said. "For me, I came here with the intent of being here a long time. I love Northwestern. I love what we're building through the thick and thin.

"My family loves it here, my son is a student here. So, for me, it's about focusing on the now and coaching these guys. I haven't given any thought to any other situations because I love what we're doing here right now."

With a second season in a row among the conference's elite, Collins continues to put more and more distance between himself and any modern contemporary at Northwestern. He is two seasons away from matching former coach Bill Carmody's 13 for most seasons coached for the Wildcats since Hall of Famer Dutch Lonborg retired in 1950 with 23.

Since Lonborg's retirement, Collins, with a record of 177-172 is the only Northwestern coach with a career winning percentage above .500. He has coached the program's only three seasons with 10+ Big Ten wins since the 1930s and all four of Northwestern's winningest seasons: 24 in 2017, 22 in 2023, 21 so far in 2024 and 20 in 2016. Carmody had two seasons of 20 wins as well, albeit with 14 losses in each compared to Collins' 12 losses in his 20-win campaign.

He, of course, also led the Wildcats to their only two NCAA Tournament appearances in history, with a third soon to come.

It all adds up to music to the ears of Northwestern fans and the athletic department that inked Collins to an extension through 2028. Don't be surprised if that's extended or adjusted once more to show Collins appreciation for his loyalty after yet another historic season at the helm of the program.