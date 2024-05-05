Northwestern hosted some of its top 2025 prospects over the weekend for the program's first round of official visits.

For one of those visitors, three-star offensive lineman Brock Heath, the experience couldn't have gone much better.

"Overall, the staff did as well as they possibly could have," said Heath, who hails from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest. "They really put their best foot forward in all aspects."

Find out about Heath's official visit experience in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!