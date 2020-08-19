Brendan Sullivan is in a tough spot.

The three-star 2021 quarterback commit was planning to play his senior year at Davison (Mich.) and then enroll early at Northwestern in January. But on Friday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association followed in the Big Ten's footsteps and announced the postponement of the football season until spring.

So now Sullivan has to choose between two options: stay at Davison with his teammates and try to defend their state championship in the spring, or graduate in December and enroll early at Northwestern to get a head start on his college career.

Sullivan says that this decision is a lot harder than picking a college because, as he put it, "there are no guarantees."

