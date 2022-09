Northwestern wasted no time reaching out to Rivals250 defensive back Aaron Flowers once the contact window opened for the Class of 2024 on Sept. 1.

The Cats joined a new wave of Power Five interest for the four-star corner.

"It feels really good, knowing that your hard work paid off," Flowers said about the flood of contact from new schools. "But I've got to keep it up, so I can get even more schools coming."

